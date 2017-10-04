Roll over, Beethoven: This St. Bernard has the world’s longest dog tongue

Mo the St. Bernard has a curious claim to fame.

The dog from South Dakota is the proud owner of the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest tongue on a dog. It’s a pretty specific category, but a world record is a world record.

Mochi “Mo” Rickert is an 8-year-old canine from Sioux Falls whose tongue measures more than 7.3 inches in length.

What’s even more incredible is that Mo’s record destroys the previous one, held by a Pekingese named Puggy who had a 4.5 inch tongue.





“Mochi is a rescued St. Bernard, and we have had her for about six-and-a-half years, and her tongue measures from snout to tip about 7.3 inches,” said owner Carla Rickert.