The Chinese red-headed centipede is not for the faint of heart, but if you are their prey, you’re pretty much toast.

RELATED: A giant centipede spots a baby mouse, but this is no easy meal, especially when mom is near





That’s because scientists have figured out just how the insects inflict pain and death on their victims, which can be upwards of 15 times their size.

According to new research, toxins in the centipedes’ venom essentially tell their prey’s hearts to stop.

The toxin is called Ssm Spooky Toxin, with the “Ssm” derived from the centipede’s scientific name “Scolopendra subspinipes mutilans.”

When centipedes bite, the toxin affects an animal’s brain, telling its heart stop.

RELATED: A large, centipede-like beetle climbed up his hand, and he froze

Researchers from Chinese institutions found “that the toxin works by blocking potassium from moving in and out of cells.” They note that “this blocking prevents the brain from sending signals to the heart to beat, and the animal dies very quickly. … Potassium movement is also important for maintaining many animals’ breathing systems, which means the victim of a bite often starts having problems with their airways.”

Warning: this video contains disturbing content.