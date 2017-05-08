See if you can spot this sweet baby lemur as it clings to its mama

Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo has a new animal, and he or she is quite the rarity.

An endangered crowned lemur has been born at the zoo, so tiny it is clinging to its mom, and zoo reps have yet to determine its sex or weight.

The zoo’s newest addition is the offspring of mom Tucker and dad Sokkwi, who were bred as part of the Crowned Lemur Species Survival Plan, which manages threatened or endangered species, according to the zoo.





So far, the adorable, unnamed baby lemur is doing well, nursing regularly and staying close to Tucker, says Maureen Leahy, the zoo’s curator of primates.