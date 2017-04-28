See the darling duo this drowsy pup snuggled up with

Friday afternoons are for napping (as are any afternoon), so what could be more snuggly than this video of a rescue pup cuddling with his foster ducklings?

In the footage, the sleepy canine named Patty Cakes can barely keep his eyes open, yet he doesn’t turn away his snuggle buddies: two ducks named Penguin and Popinjay.

As the six-month-old pup steadily inhales and exhales, the fuzzy ducklings take up residence under his chin, riding out the proverbial storm.





Both dog and ducks blissfully act as though this were the most normal thing in the world.