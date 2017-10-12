See the first pics ever taken of sand cats in the wild

Behold, sand cats!

RELATED: Spot the difference: Friend recounts awkward tale of mistaken cat identity

The tiny kitties, who live in the northern reaches of Africa and Central Asia, have never been photographed — until now.

Thanks to the group Panthera, whose mission is to protect big felines, a cadre of camouflaged cats was caught in the wild recently, when they emerged from their lair in Morocco’s patch of the Sahara Desert.

The six-to-eight-week-old kittens are all eyes and paws, and one in particular took center stage in the most presh hour-long photo sesh you’ve ever seen.





RELATED: Lion-hearted house cat picks a fight with an actual lion and refuses to back down

Researchers took plenty of pics, and then Mama came out to play. The scientists took the cue, and promptly let the cats return to the wild.