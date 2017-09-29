See what happened when this hedgehog realized he couldn’t quit carbs

A perfect buttery croissant is one of life’s biggest treats.

But, not if you’re trapped in it — like this huge pastry did to a poor baby hedgehog.

In this video, the hedgehog seems OK, and maybe even enjoying the carb loading, until it realizes that there’s no escape from the croissant.

As the animal tries to stand up, the croissant seems to close against him, like Chinese nunchucks.

Finally, human intervention is summoned, and the hedgehog is released from the pastry prison.