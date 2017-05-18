See what might be the world’s most fashionable tabby cat

A fashion designer in Chicago has the best client in her 6-year-old orange tabby named Cheddar.

The cat, who has persistent skin issues, used to scratch and tear up its skin due to a laundry list of allergies — some 17 of them.

So owner Nykol Tolstych decided to start outfitting the cat, from plaid shirts to cute little fabric head wraps.

“He often matches the clothes in my store, or garments I have designed for clients!” she says in an email to PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a fun way to recycle fabric and make use of scraps that would otherwise go to waste.”





Tolstych also said that Cheddar doesn’t mind the clothes, as she says he is “extremely docile and gentle.”