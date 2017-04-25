See what this dog did when he didn’t recognize his owner

It’s not every day your owner loses 50 pounds.

So you can hardly blame the dog in this video, who starts barking at what he thinks is a stranger at the park.

Little does the dog know that the man sitting on the bench is his owner!

After spending five weeks in the hospital with the flu, the dog’s owner lost so much weight his dog didn’t recognize him. In the video, the dog barks aggressively at the man, as it walks slowly toward him.





Then, when he gets within sniffing distance, it’s all over: The dog realizes it’s his owner, and you’ve never seen a tail wag this fast — or a happier canine.