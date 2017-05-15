See what this emu did when cops finally cornered it after a three-day hunt

An elusive stray emu was finally captured by authorities in New Mexico last week, after it led authorities on a three-day hunt, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

After about 40 minutes, the bird was lassoed on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces, after two truckers assisted in stopping traffic.

A passerby captured footage of the huge bird, as it hilariously evades at least two police officers, running down the middle of the highway. One of the cops is caught smiling as she tries to recover the bird.





The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office had been fielding calls about the emu for three days before it was finally captured.