She went for a bite to eat but ended up being bitten — by a venomous snake

An evening at the local LongHorn Steakhouse turned into painful ordeal for a Virginia woman who was bitten several times by a snake before she’d even had a chance to sit down at her table.

Rachel Myrick was in the restaurant’s foyer with her boyfriend, son and friends when a copperhead bit her three times on her feet, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports. “I got bit! I got bit!” Myrick yelled. “I freaked out,” she told the paper.

Myrick’s boyfriend and son quickly stomped the snake to death. Myrick was rushed to the hospital while the restaurant gave the rest of her group a free meal.

Her foot, ankle and leg up to her hip were swollen, but Myrick is expected to make a full recovery. She’ll be on crutches for the next three months.

Copperheads are one of three venomous snakes found in Virginia, but are the only species found in every county, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society. Their bites aren’t typically fatal to humans, experts say, but can be very painful.