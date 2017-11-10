Sheep have a baaaad reputation because, apparently, they are really, really smart

A new report suggests sheep have the same facial-recognition abilities as humans and primates.

RELATED: An Oregon farm has a zebra among its menagerie

In a recent study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, eight sheep were presented pictures of four celebrities: former President Barack Obama, actress Emma Watson, British TV host Fiona Bruce and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

While previous research revealed sheep had some facial-recognition abilities — they can recognize other sheep and other familiar human faces — it was unknown how they would do with unfamiliar faces.





By an overwhelming majority — similar to humans’ abilities -the animals were able to recognize faces from different angles. They could perform the task at about 66 percent – “a magnitude similar to that seen when humans perform this task.”

In the final part of the test, sheep could identify a picture of a known handler 72 percent of the time.

RELATED: Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking

“Sheep can not only be trained to recognize unfamiliar human faces but they can also recognize the face of a person familiar to them from a two-dimensional image,” the researchers noted.