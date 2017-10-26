Shocking video shows the capture of a wild sloth by illegal loggers

This horribly depressing National Geographic video depicts a wild sloth being captured by loggers in Peru.

As the video begins, the sloth is dangling near the top of a tall tree. The loggers — whose faces have been pixelated out for obvious reasons — begin to hack away at the tree’s trunk. The tree eventually comes crashing down — sloth and all.

The loggers pick up the animal from the wreckage of the tree and down it to the camera before shoving it head-first into a bag. The bag is tied shut and carried out of the jungle, and throw it onto a boat to be transported to a place it can be sold. The bag is opened so the loggers can check that the sloth is still alive. The sloth inside is clearly in severe discomfort. The sloth was taken down the Amazon River to the port town of Iquitos, to be sold to a vendor for $13. Belén Market, where the vendor operates, is known as “a hot spot for the illegal wildlife trade,” according to the National Geographic website.





For a sightly less upsetting video featuring a sloth, check out this clip from “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”