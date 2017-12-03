Menu
lobster Read this Next

A fisherman found a lobster with surprising image imprinted on its claw
Advertisement

It’s never an easy task finding the snake in the grass, but this red-bellied black snake from Australia might be the craftiest of them all.


RELATED: Man kills snake on a busy train

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 — yes, 24/7 snake removal is apparently a need in Australia — posted a true stumper weeks back, asking their followers to find the snake in the photo you see below.

A solid five minutes of looking at this picture yielded no results.

“SPOT THE SNAKE! Must be time for another one of these games. Extra points for the what species the snake it too!” the snake catchers challenged their followers.

Before we actually get to pointing out where the snake was, let’s just highlight some of the guesses people made that were as bad as our own.

Sorry, Jacqueline, but that’s not even close.

That is a leaf, Dan.

Michael is really stretching the limits of his imagination.

Poor, Joshua. You tried.

Note that not one of these people guessed the kind of snake correctly either. But now for the moment of truth:

RELATED: One of the deadliest snakes on Earth shows off its camouflage

Hat tip to the snake catchers and Little Things for tracking this guy down for us.

For the record, the red-bellied black snake is venomous.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall

Meghan Markle is already so beloved that one public appearance made fashion dominoes fall

The Princess of Pop’s boyfriend treated her like a queen with this sweet birthday surprise

The Princess of Pop’s boyfriend treated her like a queen with this sweet birthday surprise

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

A fisherman found a lobster with surprising image imprinted on its claw
Rare Animals

A fisherman found a lobster with surprising image imprinted on its claw

,
The FDA offers a warning for what not to feed your dog
Rare Animals

The FDA offers a warning for what not to feed your dog

,
These 6 adorable animals only come out at night
Rare Animals

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

,
This sickening video shows animal cruelty at its worst in Russia as a dog is left to freeze outside
Rare Animals

This sickening video shows animal cruelty at its worst in Russia as a dog is left to freeze outside

,
Advertisement