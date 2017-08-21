Snake heads are apparently a delicacy in Germany, but this customs officer did not find them tasty

A package with 20 rotten snake heads found its way into the hands of a German customs officer recently.

After an x-ray revealed its contents, the 6.6-pound box was opened, revealing a revolting smell. Marie Mueller, a spokeswoman for the Munich airport main customs office described the smell as “simply overwhelming and unbearable.”

She also said the box and the snake heads were destroyed for fear of contaminants.

With an origin of Nigeria, the package is not the first such special delivery. Since snake heads are viewed as a delicacy in Germany, many western African nations export the reptilian treat.