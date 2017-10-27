Some Alaskan pilots noticed a strange, slippery object on the runway during their landing

Pilots and airport workers thought they were seeing something odd earlier this week when they reported FOD — or “foreign object debris” — on the runway at Barrow Airport in Alaska.

But this FOD was neither a bird, bear or musk ox. It was a 450-pound bearded seal.

Due to a Department of Transportation policy, animal control had to be called out to remove the seal — who was really not interested in taking up residence elsewhere. Officials say this might have had something to do with a storm having just passed through the area.





North Slope Animal Control was soon able to remove the massive mammal thanks to a sled.

While all sorts of animals are routinely seen on or near airport grounds, the seal sighting was a first, say those familiar with the airport.