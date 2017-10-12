Somebody beat this pit bull up and stuffed him in a suitcase

It was an awful scene.

Hollywood, Fla., police officers recently stumbled upon a suitcase outside an abandoned building that contained a pit bull puppy — who was beaten and stabbed within an inch of his life, WFLA reports.

The dog, named Ollie, underwent surgery to repair lacerations and stab wounds to his head and body, but he still faces yet another operation.

Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue Inc. and the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital have been looking after the pup, and the former is searching for a foster home for the canine.





Meanwhile, the dog’s tale is clearly resonating with the South Florida community.

A GoFundMe page has already raised $20,000 for his care and rehab.