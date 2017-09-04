Spiderman, one of the world’s oldest spider monkeys in captivity, has died

Spiderman, known for his love of climbing and leaping great bounds, has sadly died.

The spider monkey, 43, had an unusually long life in captivity, say officials at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, N.Y.

The monkey, born in 1974, came to the zoo from the Fort Rickey Game Farm in Rome, N.Y, in 1977.

Spiderman was known to have sired nine offspring, who went on to other zoos and then made way for eight grandkids.





A necropsy was performed on Spiderman shortly after his death, and it was determined he had been suffering from terminal cancer.

The zoo has another spider monkey named Lucy in its collection who is currently 44.