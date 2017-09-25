Stolen! An RV packed with dogs takes a startling joy ride

A car thief got more than he bargained for when he stole an RV in Washington State on Friday night. Inside were 12 dogs, including a 130-pound Doberman pinscher.

The Stenberg family motorhome was taken in the parking lot of a Federal Way sporting goods store, the Associated Press reports. Police say they discovered the Winnebago about 35 miles away in the town of Lacey early Saturday morning. There, they apprehended a suspect.

RELATED: Frida, the Labrador who saved lives in Mexico’s earthquake, is our favorite furry hero





Thankfully, the dogs — including five toy fox terrier puppies, three miniature pinschers and a poodle — were found safe and sound. No pets were harmed in the stealing of the RV, Q13 Fox News reports. The dogs (and their owners) were en route to a dog show.

Happy reunion with dog and owner! pic.twitter.com/ToYcQJjvr9 — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) September 23, 2017

RELATED: A terrified dog and pig were bravely rescued from an uncovered drain in India