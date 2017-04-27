Take a tour of Nicole Richie’s charming backyard chicken coop

Actress and fashionista Nicole Richie started raising chickens three years ago, but when she moved, the birds needed a new home too.

RELATED: This is what happens when you give curious chickens a drum set

So she built the five chickens new digs, but not an ordinary chicken coop.

She made sure it was an exact replica of her own home.

“The new house didn’t have a coop,” Richie tells Architectural Digest. “We had to build them one, so we did a miniature version of my own house in terms of color and style. I wanted one color palette throughout. It’s gray.”





While she wanted “very cute little sections”—five small boxes for the chickens to lay eggs—she soon found out who really rules the roost.

RELATED: Nothing is more precious than this handful of chicks who refuse to be alone

“They actually just lay eggs all over the place, so that was just a romantic idea I had, I guess.”