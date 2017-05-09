Thanks to these dogs, autistic kids in Chile can relax at the dentist

It’s a simple solution to a pervasive problem: How do you soothe autistic kids when they’re at the dentist?

The answer is with dogs — a lot of them — who calm kids’ anxious nerves with a lot of snuggles.

Raul Varela began his Santiago, Chile, business after noticing that his autistic child’s social interactions improved after spending time with the family’s black Labrador.

He then quit his job and got certified as a therapy dog trainer for children with autism.





His nonprofit organization, called Junto a Ti (“Next to You”), specializes in visits to the dentist for autistic children. Six female dogs are dispatched to assuage any fears.

So far, the dogs have helped about 50 children who have visited the university-run dental clinic, which pays the equivalent of $67 for a session with a dog.