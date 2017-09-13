The Bengal tiger who was smuggled out of Mexico has a new amigo

The Bengal tiger who was smuggled out of Mexico and seized by customs a few weeks ago no longer has to be alone. The animal was transferred to a facility in San Diego, where the baby has been thriving, drinking from a bottle and winning the hearts of staff and patrons alike.

Now, a nine-week old Sumatran tiger cub has been transferred from the National Zoo in Washington. Officials say the Sumatran cub wasn’t getting along with its mother, who had become “increasingly aggressive.”





But so far, the transplanted D.C. cub is playing nice with the transplanted San Diego cub.

