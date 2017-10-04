The cameras came out when a pride of lions killed a buffalo right in front of some tourists

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

This Kruger Sightings video was uploaded to YouTube in June of 2017. It was recorded in South Africa’s Kruger National Park by a tourist named Ahmed Ismail, who captured an event that most people will never witness with their own eyes.

RELATED: It’s eagle vs. cobra in this epic battle of the predators

Ismail was driving around the park when his group came across a pride of hungry lionesses on the trail of some tasty buffaloes, according to the video’s description. A chase ensues, and several of the buffaloes are able to escape the clutches of the sly predators. But the lions eventually over power one buffalo — the event that unfolds is both disturbing and enthralling.





And Ismail was perfectly aware of how lucky he was to witness such an event, as he told LatestSighting.com: