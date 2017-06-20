The case of the missing tortoise and his wild journey home

When Kathie Heisinger’s pet California desert tortoise went missing last month in Ohio, she couldn’t believe it.

RELATED: The tale of “The Tortoise and the Hare” came to life when these two animals decided to race

Otis had somehow opened a sliding glass door and slipped into the night.

But that’s not all. He then met up with a traveling carnival, who happened upon the turtle and scooped Otis up as part of its act.

Shortly after joining the circus, Otis disappeared again, escaping the Sebring Fireman’s Festival, only to be rescued off the side of the road by a man who thought he’d make a good pet for his three children.





When Tyren O’Steen saw a newspaper story about Otis, whose disappearance included a $700 reward for his safe return not to mention numerous mentions on Facebook, he knew the right thing to do would be to return him to his rightful owner.

RELATED: An extremely old giant tortoise is living proof that slow and steady wins the race

Heisinger and Otis were happily reunited, that is, until the next time Otis opens the sliding glass door.