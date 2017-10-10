The dumpster was locked, so 3 bears broke through a drive-thru window for pizza

Bears are a problem in Estes Park, Colo., but three of them persisted in a midnight quest for pizza, and they would not be deterred.

RELATED: Woman freaks out after awakening to find three bears in her car, and we don’t blame her

Three bears found the dumpster outside a pizzeria locked, as is common in the community. After breaking through a drive-through window, the trio ransacked the eatery for food.

The bears found and ate salami and dough inside the shop, with the entire escapade caught on surveillance camera.





RELATED: Valiant fishermen intervened when they discovered a pair of bear cubs drowning in a lake

Thankfully, the restaurant was closed at the time, so no humans were harmed.