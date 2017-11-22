Menu
A Great Dane can't handle a new puppy in an adorable viral video
Every year, between October and December, the elephants near Mfuwe Lodge go a little coco.

RELATED: Mesmerizing short film depicts one man’s mission to create the perfect elephant sculpture


They’re crazy for mangoes, which drop from the trees surrounding the The Bushcamp Company property in Zambia.

And the hotel’s lobby just serves a means to the end for these animals, who cut through the facility to get to the fruit. Sometimes they even arrive with their families in tow!

Needless to say, hotel guests are quite enamored with the massive mammals.

RELATED: Heartbreaking footage shows an elephant herd’s gallant attempt to rescue an injured calf

And management at the property, too, seems to be OK with the arrangement.

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Advertisement