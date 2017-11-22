Every year, between October and December, the elephants near Mfuwe Lodge go a little coco.

They’re crazy for mangoes, which drop from the trees surrounding the The Bushcamp Company property in Zambia.

And the hotel’s lobby just serves a means to the end for these animals, who cut through the facility to get to the fruit. Sometimes they even arrive with their families in tow!

Needless to say, hotel guests are quite enamored with the massive mammals.

And management at the property, too, seems to be OK with the arrangement.