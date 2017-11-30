Menu
These 6 adorable animals only come out at night
According to the FDA, dog bone treats are dangerous for your dogs. The agency is now calling on consumers to stop feeding their canines many of the treats the pets love so very much.


In a recent advisory, the group has specifically called out “ham bones, pork femur bones, rib bones and smokey knuckle bones.”

RELATED: Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

No specific brands were listed.

The directive is in part because of 68 recent reports of pet illnesses, and 15 dogs have died because of the dog bone treats.

Specific signs of injuries included cuts, wounds inside the mouth or tonsils, intestinal blockage and bleeding from the rectum. Dogs have choked and suffered vomiting and diarrhea from the offensive products.

RELATED: Community outraged after video appears to show a dog groomer shaking an innocent animal

In addition, it was advised to avoid feeding pets bones/scraps from the table, and to supervise them when they are eating.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement