The first cat of New Zealand has been tragically killed in an accident

She was just getting famous, and now Paddles the cat is no more.

RELATED: The new First Cat of New Zealand has some pretty unique paws to help with her social media

The first cat of New Zealand, who just recently rose to prominence thanks to her prowess on Twitter, was hit and killed by a car Tuesday.

Known for her polydactyl abnormality — extra claws that looked like opposable thumbs — Paddles had a Twitter profile, started around the time her mother, Jacinda Ardern, was elected the country’s prime minister.





A rescue cat belonging to Ardern and her partner, TV presenter Clarke Gayford, Paddles had a following of nearly 12,000 on Twitter, where her profile, started last month, read: “Have thumbs, will tweet.”

Thank you so much for all the nice messages. Our crazy little 'sleep anywhere' ginger will be sorely missed, the house feels so empty now 😦 pic.twitter.com/OCJuJ3i4Xl — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) November 8, 2017

RELATED: Meow over, goat yoga: Cat yoga is a thing in, of course, California

Gayford took to Twitter to thank well-wishers for their kind notes. He also gave credit to the SPCA that started it all when it connected the feline to the prominent family.