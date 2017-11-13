Jaguars haven’t been born at the Houston Zoo in 12 years, so it was cause for celebration when the venue unveiled its newest, cutest residents.





RELATED: A jaguar escaped its zoo enclosure and killed a spider monkey

Meet Fitz and Emma, the zoo’s four-month-old cubs. They made their public debut recently.

The duo’s mom, Maya, is a first-time mother who gave birth to the brother and sister in July.

For the last few months, per usual, the trio has stayed under wraps as they’ve worked on their bonding.

RELATED: This jaguar selfie might be proof the animal is returning to the United States

The birth of the cubs is a significant accomplishment for the zoo, since jaguars are part of a threatened species.