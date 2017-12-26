A toppled candle in a neighbor’s apartment ignited a wind-whipped fire that destroyed part of a New York City building Monday, including the home of viral canine Louboutina, aka the “Hugging Dog,” and her master.





RELATED: This dog’s adorable hugs look straight out of a Disney movie

Cesar Fernandez was out walking Louboutina when the fire broke out.

“My ceiling collapsed on my kitchen, my bedroom, everything,” Fernandez told the New York Daily News Monday. “I don’t know what is going to happen now because I don’t have a home … Luckily we’re safe, and that’s what’s more important.”

Louboutina, who has more than 180,000 Instagram followers, is known far and wide for giving the best canine hugs.

RELATED: Giant dog falls head over paws in love with tiny new best friend

Fans and well-wishers have banded together to help get Fernandez and Louboutina back on their feet. A GoFundMe page set up for the two has already surpassed its $20,000 goal.