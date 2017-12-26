Menu
dog rescue Read this Next

Watch this police officer save a dog drowning in a frozen pond
Advertisement

A toppled candle in a neighbor’s apartment ignited a wind-whipped fire that destroyed part of a New York City building Monday, including the home of viral canine Louboutina, aka the “Hugging Dog,” and her master.


RELATED: This dog’s adorable hugs look straight out of a Disney movie

Cesar Fernandez was out walking Louboutina when the fire broke out.

“My ceiling collapsed on my kitchen, my bedroom, everything,” Fernandez told the New York Daily News Monday. “I don’t know what is going to happen now because I don’t have a home …  Luckily we’re safe, and that’s what’s more important.”

Louboutina, who has more than 180,000 Instagram followers, is known far and wide for giving the best canine hugs.

RELATED: Giant dog falls head over paws in love with tiny new best friend

Fans and well-wishers have banded together to help get Fernandez and Louboutina back on their feet. A GoFundMe page set up for the two has already surpassed its $20,000 goal.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

These are 10 of the world’s most ridiculously powerful dogs
Rare Animals

These are 10 of the world’s most ridiculously powerful dogs

,
Watch this police officer save a dog drowning in a frozen pond
Rare Animals

Watch this police officer save a dog drowning in a frozen pond

,
This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish
Rare Animals

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish

,
Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Rare Animals

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head

,
Advertisement