The infamous Rally Cat is coming back to the St. Louis Cardinals after a 10-day quarantine

The cat is coming back.

That’s the headline for the St. Louis Cardinals, who will welcome Rally Cat back in open arms, maybe because the feline was responsible for a big win.

On Aug. 9, Rally Cat earned his name when he darted onto the field in a game against Kansas City. Minutes later, the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina hit a grand slam — securing the game for the Cards.





According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the cat has been in the care of St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach, who promises to return the animal just as soon as his 10-day quarantine is over.

But it wasn’t such an easy solution. Earlier this week, the nonprofit aired its grievances, saying the team was being too presumptuous about its ownership ties to the cat.

Nevertheless, it seems all has been resolved, and Rally will be soon hanging out with the Cardinals as they aim for the World Series.