The LA Zoo is posting pics of Texas-native animals after losing a World Series bet

Thanks to the Houston Astros winning the World Series, the Los Angeles Zoo is seeing orange — lots and lots of orange.

That’s because the zoo lost a wager with the Houston Zoo, and to make good on the bet, it is posting pics of orange — the Astros’ color — and Texas-native animals all day on all of its social media channels.





From the Houston toad to touting the Bayou City zoo’s conservation efforts, the LA Zoo is giving credit where credit is due.

“Neighboring the Gulf of Mexico, ocean health is very important to the Houston Zoo and their partners in marine wildlife conservation, like MarAlliance,” says one post. “You, too, can help protect animals that live in the ocean by reducing plastic usage and downloading the Seafood Watch app to help you make ocean-friendly shopping choices.”

This is one zoological agreement that we can all get behind.