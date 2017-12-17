Cats have an odd way of knowing. Whether it’s cuddling us on a bad day or staying well away from that family member who gets on our nerves just so, they’ve got a lot of intuition (the smart ones, at least).





Meet Marty. Marty is one of the smart ones.

A year ago today, Marty was being an adorable little s**t! More so than usual. pic.twitter.com/9FZwxem7GN — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) November 25, 2017

That’s true even when he’s attacking the ornaments on the tree, much to the chagrin of his owner, writer Michael Clarke. (Cats love ornaments — nothing is better for swatting a paw at.)

And so it begins… pic.twitter.com/208WNMjVnG — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) December 8, 2017

Hey, swiping at individual ornaments is better than taking down the whole tree (as this video of a cat climbing a tree to get every ornament perfectly demonstrates). Michael, it could be a lot worse.

Yesterday, the Englishman tweeted a great picture of Marty discovering exactly what he was getting for Christmas without opening a thing.

Marty — in a well-earned break from swatting ornaments off the tree or climbing up inside of it — picked a spot to nap. His chosen napping spot was a present lying under the tree, and while he didn’t know it was for him (and couldn’t read the label), it was a new bed for him. Cats pick some strange places to sleep, for sure, but this one was spot-on.

Someone guessed what they're getting for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/3Gbs5nXDPB — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) December 16, 2017

Twitter reacted predictably, barely handling the cuteness — and commending Marty for some thorough investigative work on his part.

Amazing! Cats really do have extra-sensory perception. Ask him to pick a few lottery numbers and post them here. (Asking for a friend) 😇 — Pauline Meek (@Sadlybereft) December 16, 2017

Some owners spoil their cats so thoroughly that they give them their Christmas gifts a bit early: