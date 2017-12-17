Cats have an odd way of knowing. Whether it’s cuddling us on a bad day or staying well away from that family member who gets on our nerves just so, they’ve got a lot of intuition (the smart ones, at least).
Meet Marty. Marty is one of the smart ones.
That’s true even when he’s attacking the ornaments on the tree, much to the chagrin of his owner, writer Michael Clarke. (Cats love ornaments — nothing is better for swatting a paw at.)
Hey, swiping at individual ornaments is better than taking down the whole tree (as this video of a cat climbing a tree to get every ornament perfectly demonstrates). Michael, it could be a lot worse.
Yesterday, the Englishman tweeted a great picture of Marty discovering exactly what he was getting for Christmas without opening a thing.
Marty — in a well-earned break from swatting ornaments off the tree or climbing up inside of it — picked a spot to nap. His chosen napping spot was a present lying under the tree, and while he didn’t know it was for him (and couldn’t read the label), it was a new bed for him. Cats pick some strange places to sleep, for sure, but this one was spot-on.
Twitter reacted predictably, barely handling the cuteness — and commending Marty for some thorough investigative work on his part.
Some owners spoil their cats so thoroughly that they give them their Christmas gifts a bit early: