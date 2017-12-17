Menu
squi Read this Next

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed
Advertisement

Cats have an odd way of knowing. Whether it’s cuddling us on a bad day or staying well away from that family member who gets on our nerves just so, they’ve got a lot of intuition (the smart ones, at least).


Meet Marty. Marty is one of the smart ones.

RELATED: A cat makes a daring attempt to climb a Christmas tree to shocking results

That’s true even when he’s attacking the ornaments on the tree, much to the chagrin of his owner, writer Michael Clarke. (Cats love ornaments — nothing is better for swatting a paw at.)

Hey, swiping at individual ornaments is better than taking down the whole tree (as this video of a cat climbing a tree to get every ornament perfectly demonstrates). Michael, it could be a lot worse.

Yesterday, the Englishman tweeted a great picture of Marty discovering exactly what he was getting for Christmas without opening a thing.

Marty — in a well-earned break from swatting ornaments off the tree or climbing up inside of it — picked a spot to nap. His chosen napping spot was a present lying under the tree, and while he didn’t know it was for him (and couldn’t read the label), it was a new bed for him. Cats pick some strange places to sleep, for sure, but this one was spot-on.

Twitter reacted predictably, barely handling the cuteness — and commending Marty for some thorough investigative work on his part.

Some owners spoil their cats so thoroughly that they give them their Christmas gifts a bit early:

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed
Rare Animals

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed

,
A mysterious dinosaur-like creature that was found in a subterranean lair in India
Rare Animals

A mysterious dinosaur-like creature that was found in a subterranean lair in India

,
Watch as this coyote “came out of nowhere” to viciously attack a Cairn terrier
Rare Animals

Watch as this coyote “came out of nowhere” to viciously attack a Cairn terrier

,
British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed
Rare Animals

British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed

,
Advertisement