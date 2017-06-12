The Pence family recently lost one of their beloved furry feline family members

Oreo, one of two cats who reside in the Naval Observatory along with Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence, has died. He was 13.
Blessed with his name due to his black and white fur, Oreo was remembered by the Second Lady last week on Twitter.
“Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life,” Karen wrote.
One heart he touched was that of the Pence’s youngest daughter, 23-year-old Audrey.
Oreo surely lived a life to be cherished amid a veritable treasure trove of animals. The Pences have a bunny, Marlon Bundo — who is also black and white — and Pickles, another cat.
The cats previously lived in the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis while Pence was the governor of Indiana.