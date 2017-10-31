The Philadelphia Zoo just debuted the cutest red panda twins we’ve ever seen

The Philadelphia Zoo recently debuted their newest, cutest residents with red panda twins named Yeren and Ping Jing. The male cubs were born last summer at the zoo, but the venue waiting until recently to make their public debut.

Yeren and Ping Jing are the second set of red pandas to be born at the zoo. The first was Benjamin and Betsey in June 2015.

Spark and Khumbie, the cubs parents, are also doing well at the zoo.

On the agenda for zoo patrons’ pleasure? The duo played and frolicked to onlookers’ delight.