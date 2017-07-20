The son of Cecil the Lion has been tragically hunted and killed in Zimbabwe

Just two years after Cecil the lion was shot dead by a trophy hunter, the animal’s eldest son has met the same fate.

Six-year-old Xanda was recently killed not far from where Cecil died, just outside the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

And like Cecil’s demise, trophy hunters are to blame for the shooting.

Cecil was lured out of the same animal reserve by Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer during a game hunt, and the incident caused global outcry and temporarily shut down Palmer’s dental practice.





Xanda died as part of a game hunt organized by private hunter Richard Cooke. The identity of the hunter who pulled the trigger has not been released.

Because Xanda was killed outside the animal reserve, there will likely be no repercussions for the perpetrators.

“Richard Cooke is one of the ‘good’ guys,” says Andrew Loveridge, the Oxford University scientist who fitted Xanda with a tracking collar. “He is ethical and he returned the collar and communicated what had happened. His hunt was legal and Xanda was over six years old so it is all within the stipulated regulations.”