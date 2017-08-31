The tiger cub smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico is adapting quite nicely in its new home

A new resident of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has got everyone fawning over the adorable baby tiger. The tiger was rescued last week when authorities found it inside a car that was crossing the border from Mexico.

The 18-year-old man who smuggled the animal said he bought the Bengal tiger for $300 on the street of Tijuana.

Now, the little cub has a new lease on life. In the above video, the baby tiger shows that it is adapting to its new home, drinking milk from a bottle, enjoying belly rubs and even shows some adorable smiles for the camera.





