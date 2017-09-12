The world’s first cat cafe train has opened in Japan, and it’s as amazing as it sounds

You’ve heard of Japan’s cat cafes? Try a cat cafe train. In Japan’s Gifu prefecture, the world’s first such mobile feline restaurant was unveiled, to the delight of the Internet and the world’s cat fans.

Tickets were sold out in one day for the train ride on the Yoro Railway between Ogaki and Ikeno stations. A ticket, with all of the amenities, was about $27. Proceeds from the sales went to a local cat sanctuary.





Japan’s first cat cafe train combines eating, traveling, and feline bonding https://t.co/SNmEW6razO pic.twitter.com/FWx04AcbGi — Eater (@Eater) August 9, 2017

On the menu for the Sunday, Sept. 10 event included a bento box lunch and sweets. The internet made it very clear that they would all be up for flying to Japan if only to experience the train.