There are hundreds of animals still in cages at this zoo, which closed a year ago

One year after the zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina closed, animals remain behind cages, stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

RELATED: A wild coyote was spotted roaming the Detroit Zoo and no one knows why

According to Metro, when the 140-year-old zoo closed last July, developers promised the 1,500 animals would be relocated. Instead, not a single city-owned animal has been transferred for fear that they won’t be able to adapt to wild-animal preserves.

While some condors and about 360 other animals have been sent to other institutions, city officials are now saying the transition is proving difficult.





A plan was unveiled Tuesday showing the revamped layout and expansion for the park where the zoo was, but nothing concrete has been decided about the animals’ fate.

RELATED: Three polar bear cubs walk into a zoo

“It’s gone from bad to worse. Everything is set for Noah’s Ark to be shipwrecked,” said Claudio Bertonatti, a former Buenos Aires zoo director.