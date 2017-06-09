There was a knock at the door, but it wasn’t what this woman expected

A South Carolina woman heard a noise at her front door and got the shock of her life: A seven-foot alligator was waiting on her porch.

In this video, you can see how vicious the gator was, who was also rather presumptuous. The woman went to her door after hearing a noise and then turned on her outdoor light to find the visitor.

When trappers arrived to catch the gator, the frisky animal bucked and lashed out, before eventually becoming subdued.





It was led off to a truck and will, hopefully, never to show up at this woman’s door again.