There’s a bar in Croatia that caters to the canines and humans alike

If you have a dog, and you’re visiting or live in Crikvenica, Croatia, Monty’s Dog Beach & Bar is becoming the place to see and be seen. The venue caters to dogs and their owners, and is has all the makings of a popular destination for pet owners in Europe.

The club is in the harbor at Podvorska and is actually shaped like a giant dog house. The dogs can ejoy some delicious, dog-safe food and drinks, including dog beer — it’s a thing! — dog herbal teas and snacks like dog pizza and dog ice cream. The humans that tag along can also partake in the drinks and snacks, with plenty of human-safe beer, pizza and ice cream to go around.





The beach at Monty’s opens to the public on June 1 and closes some time in October, so there’s still plenty of time to book your trip to Croatia for some fun in the sun with your pooch.