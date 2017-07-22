There’s a beached whale on the banks of the Seine in Paris. Non?

A Belgian artists’ collective pulled the ultimate prank in Paris Friday, installing an exceedingly realistic life-size whale sculpture along the Seine River.

The sperm whale elicited surprise and concern from tourists and natives alike, but those responsible for the performative art endorsed the chaos.

Bart Van Peel, a member of the collective said “the installation is about raising environmental awareness and awakening ‘the child in everyone who still is puzzled about what is real and what is not,'” according to the Associated Press.





A fast one was pulled on at least one American tourist who heard the artist spin a tale describing how the whale got stuck under a city bridge.