There’s a buzz surrounding the completion of this highway in Illinois

A judge in Illinois has ruled that an endangered bumblebee will not fly in the face of the completion of a highway project.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said opponents of work on the almost 6-mile-long Longmeadow Parkway in Kane County failed to prove the bee was at risk.

According to The Associated Press, the plaintiff’s bee expert, entomologist Sydney Cameron did not show up and testify, which of course begs the question–was he bee-sy?





A Kane County official says the construction project will get back on schedule imminently.