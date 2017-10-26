There’s a hotel in Kenya where you can break bread with a giraffe

This bed and breakfast has only 12 rooms but sits on 12 acres in the middle of a lush African locale — and did we mention it has a herd of giraffes who roam the grounds, eager to partake of your breakfast?

At Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya, it’s not unusual to break bread with one of the majestic creatures.

The one-of-a-kind property encourages personal moments with the giraffes, and the animals love to interact with guests. It’s not infrequent for giraffes to duck their heads into the buildings to see what’s up, the hotel’s website says.





At $595 per night, per adult, there’s steep price to pay for such animal intimacy, but comments from guests on the B&B’s Facebook page seem to think the experience is priceless.