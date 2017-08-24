There’s a rare koala that needs a name, and a zoo in Australia wants you to decide it

This breeding season, a zoo in Australia welcomed 12 new koalas. However, one baby koala was born white due to a rare silvering gene that makes the animal quite a novelty.

Now, the Australia Zoo in Queensland wants the public’s help in naming the unique creature, who is just starting to emerge from its mother’s pouch.

“In veterinary science it is often referred to as the ‘silvering gene’ where animals are born with white or very pale fur,” says Rosie Booth, the zoo’s wildlife hospital director, according to the BBC. “[J]ust like baby teeth, they eventually shed their baby fur and the regular adult coloration comes through.”





With silly names being bandied about — from Tofu to Daenerys — the koala’s white fur might not be the only thing unique about her. The zoo has posted a call for names on their Facebook, so help them find an adorably appropriate name for this rare koala.