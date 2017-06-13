There’s a second life for the black bear that was killed in a West Texas crash

Last weekend, an endangered black bear was tragically killed in a car accident in West Texas, but the animal’s death won’t be in vain.

The bear was hit in in Sanderson, a town about five hours west of San Antonio, on Saturday.

After the accident, Texas parks biologists at the Trans-Pecos Wildlife District in Alpine skinned the bear to use its skin and skull for educational purposes, according to the agency’s Facebook post. The 320-pound bear’s genetic material will be sent for analysis.





In Texas, two types of black bears exist — Mexican and New Mexican — and both are on the endangered species list.