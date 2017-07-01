Rare Animals

There’s more to a giraffe than meets the eye

These sweet long-necks are even more fascinating than you may believe. Here are some giraffe facts you can’t live without.

  • Giraffes have two hair-covered horns, known as ossicones, on their heads.
  • Just like human fingerprints, no two sets of giraffe spot patterns are the same.
  • Giraffes sleep and give birth standing up.
  • They don’t need to drink a lot of water; most of their water intake comes from the plants they eat.

  • Giraffes’ necks can’t reach the ground, which is why they feed on tall plants.
  • Despite their build, giraffes can run up to 35 miles per hour.
  • Giraffes are the tallest mammals on the planet. Their legs alone are usually about six feet tall.
