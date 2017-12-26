Menu
The "Hugging Dog" and her master lost everything in a Christmas Day fire
Let’s just say you don’t want to keep any of these dogs in an apartment.

Because the canines that made this list of The Top 10 Dogs Breeds with Superpower are insanely strong — and full of boundless energy.

Among the top 10 are the familiar (Rottweilers) and the arcane (Ever heard of a Fila Brasileiro?), but they all seemingly share one big trait: They can knock grown men off their feet.

The 10th through second place are:

10. Rottweiler
9. Dogo Argentino
8. Boerboel
7. English Mastiff
6. Caucasian Shepherd
5. Alabai
4. Tosa Inu
3. Fila Brasileiro
2. Bully Kutta

And the No. 1 dog who possesses the greatest superpower? That would be the Kangal.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
