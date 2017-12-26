Let’s just say you don’t want to keep any of these dogs in an apartment.
Because the canines that made this list of The Top 10 Dogs Breeds with Superpower are insanely strong — and full of boundless energy.
Among the top 10 are the familiar (Rottweilers) and the arcane (Ever heard of a Fila Brasileiro?), but they all seemingly share one big trait: They can knock grown men off their feet.
The 10th through second place are:
10. Rottweiler
9. Dogo Argentino
8. Boerboel
7. English Mastiff
6. Caucasian Shepherd
5. Alabai
4. Tosa Inu
3. Fila Brasileiro
2. Bully Kutta
And the No. 1 dog who possesses the greatest superpower? That would be the Kangal.