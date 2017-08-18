Rare Animals

These are the Top 10 animals most likely to lose their s**t during Monday’s solar eclipse

Article will continue after advertisement

It’s a Top 10 list that hinges on unpredictability.

RELATED: Adler Planetarium plants giant eclipse glasses around Chicago

Zoos across the country are cautioning that animals are likely to lose their cool during Monday’s solar eclipse — but nobody knows exactly how they’ll do it.

The Top 10 creatures zoo specialists say are at risk include:

  1. Barn owls
  2. Three-ringed armadillos
  3. Sloths
  4. Chimps (and other primates)
  5. Elephants
  6. Giraffes

  7. Whales
  8. Dolphins
  9. Llamas
  10. Lions

#llamasofinstagram

A post shared by Derek Verzuh (@derek_verzuh) on

RELATED: Planning to watch the upcoming solar eclipse? Here’s how to keep your eyes safe

This is one situation where all bets are off. However, the zoos see this as a “learning opportunity” and are gladly opening their gates during the eclipse.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement