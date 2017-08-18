These are the Top 10 animals most likely to lose their s**t during Monday’s solar eclipse

It’s a Top 10 list that hinges on unpredictability.
Zoos across the country are cautioning that animals are likely to lose their cool during Monday’s solar eclipse — but nobody knows exactly how they’ll do it.
The Top 10 creatures zoo specialists say are at risk include:
- Barn owls
- Three-ringed armadillos
- Sloths
- Chimps (and other primates)
- Elephants
- Giraffes
- Whales
- Dolphins
- Llamas
- Lions
This is one situation where all bets are off. However, the zoos see this as a “learning opportunity” and are gladly opening their gates during the eclipse.