These are the Top 10 animals most likely to lose their s**t during Monday’s solar eclipse

It’s a Top 10 list that hinges on unpredictability.

RELATED: Adler Planetarium plants giant eclipse glasses around Chicago

Zoos across the country are cautioning that animals are likely to lose their cool during Monday’s solar eclipse — but nobody knows exactly how they’ll do it.

The Top 10 creatures zoo specialists say are at risk include:

Barn owls Three-ringed armadillos Sloths Chimps (and other primates) Elephants Giraffes

Whales Dolphins Llamas Lions

#llamasofinstagram A post shared by Derek Verzuh (@derek_verzuh) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

RELATED: Planning to watch the upcoming solar eclipse? Here’s how to keep your eyes safe

This is one situation where all bets are off. However, the zoos see this as a “learning opportunity” and are gladly opening their gates during the eclipse.