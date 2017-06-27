These folks were fishing when suddenly this behemoth appeared from beneath the sea

A fishing expedition off the coast of the New York/New Jersey border veered into “Moby Dick” territory last week when a massive humpback whale breached a boat within arms’ distance of its occupants.

RELATED: This guy almost turned into a real-life Jonah when he decided to film too close to a feeding whale

The majestic close call happened on June 22 when a group was fishing about a mile off the coast of Perth Amboy and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.





The group spied the whale in the distance, and decided to get a little closer, said Paul Ziolkowski.

But they didn’t bargain for being within spitting — or eating — distance!

In this video, see the whale as it roars out of the sea, essentially trolling the onlookers.

“Oh my god!” exclaims one person off-camera, amid much stunned laughter.

According to ABC-7 NY, “large numbers” of humpback whales are back in the waters off New Jersey and New York for the first time in a century due to an influx of menhaden, on which the whales feed.

Scientists say there is more menhaden because there is more plankton.

RELATED: A mysterious hairy creature weighing over 2 tons washed up on shore