These four baby squirrels didn’t know what to do when their tails got tied in a knot

While you might come across squirrels every day, it’s not every day that you come across four of them all tangled up. YouTube user Andrew Day noticed a group of squealing critters outside his parent’s house in Bangor, Maine, and when he got closer, he discovered that the animals’ tails were knotted together.

WGME managed to catch up with Day who said that as he approached the spectacle, a nearby cat was spotted eyeing the fur-ball. Thankfully, he managed to shoo the cat away, and after calling the police and the game warden, he and his father decided to try to untangle the tails themselves.





Day said that the animals were trying to climb a tree but failing. He explained, “Three were going vertical, but the fourth was going downward, so they couldn’t make any headway.” He managed to get them into a cardboard box and told WGME that it took “about an hour and a half” to cut enough fur from their tails to allow them to to free themselves.

Finally, the squirrels were freed and let loose outside, where they rejoined their mother in a nearby tree. Thankfully, the tiny creatures were fine, though their tails were missing a bit of fur.